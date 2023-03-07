Ghana: Ecobank Ghana, Bolt Join Forces to Excite Customers

4 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Ecobank Ghana and Bolt have signed a partnership agreement to offer discounts to Ecobank customers who patronise Bolt services and pay with Ecobank cards.

Under this partnership, Bolt riders will enjoy a high 50 per cent discount on their first ride and 5 per cent discount on subse­quent rides for the next 3 months, provided the rider pays with an Ecobank debit or credit Card.

The partnership agreement was signed at a brief ceremony held at the Ecobank Head Office in Accra.

Speaking at the signing cer­emony, Dr Edward Botchway, Executive Director and Head of Consumer Banking at Ecobank Ghana, said, "We are committed to providing our clients and the larger Ghanaian public with safe, convenient, reliable and accessible mode of payments. It is in this respect that we are entering into

this partnership with Bolt to pro­vide our customers with the right platform to facilitate.

Dr Botchway also said the bank would continue to explore further avenues to bring great excitement to its customers as they work to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Mr Kwaku Ampadu-Manu, Country Manager, Bolt Busi­ness, expressed his optimism that riders would take advantage of this offer.

"Not only will our riders have the possibility of cashless payments, but we are also of­fering cash incentives to them," he said.

