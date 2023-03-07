Gambia: What Law Provides for Separation of the Elections of Mayor/ Mayoress/ Chairperson From Election of Councillors?

6 March 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

This question is posed for the Independent Electoral Commission to look into the reasons why elections of mayor/ mayoress/ chairperson elections are separated from elections of councillors. There is need to look into the practice in order to avoid delays into the assumption to office of new councillors by merely holding the election of mayors a month after the election of councillors. The opinion of the IEC is being sought and the opinions of others will then be sought. We need to open up a national conversation.

