Gambia: Twenty Seven People Arraigned for Alleged Drug Offences in Brikama

Twenty seven accused persons who have been charged for drug trafficking and cultivation, were on Friday 24th February and Thursday 02nd March 2023, arraigned before Magistrate Fatou Daboe of the Brikama Magistrate Court.

Counsels Abdoulie Jarju and F. M. Colley appeared for the accused persons while Sanna Camara appeared for Drug Law Enforcement Agency-The Gambia (DLEAG), in the presence of all the accused persons in court who are all charged differently on two counts. The charge sheets were read and interpreted to them in the "Jola" national language for them to understand, and to which they all pleaded not guilty.

On the first charge sheet on Count 1, the statement of offence reads: "possession of prohibited drugs for the purpose of drug trafficking contrary to Section 43 (4) (e) of the Drug Control Act 2005, Laws of the Gambia", and the particulars of offence reads: "Ismaila Jarju, Ousman Badjie, Lamin M. Jarju, Babucarr Badjie, Kalilu Jarju and Aboyo Jammeh on or about the 10th day of February 2023 at Kamosorr village and its diverse places in the West Coast Region of the Republic of the Gambia, had in possession 407kg and 100g of cannabis sativa, a prohibited drug, and thereby committed an offence."

The statement of offence for Count 2 reads: "cultivation of prohibited cannabis plants contrary to Section 31 (1) (a) of the Drug Control Act 2003, Laws of the Gambia", and further indicates that Ismaila Jarju, Ousman Badjie, Lamin M. Jarju, Babucarr Badjie, Kalilu Jarju and Aboyo Jammeh, on or about the 10th day of February 2023, at Kamosorr village and its diverse places in the West Coast Region of the Republic of the Gambia, had in possession 50kg and 200g of cannabis sativa plants, a prohibited drug, and thereby committed an offence." The statement of offence for another charge sheet for Count 1 also reads: "cultivation of prohibited cannabis plants contrary to Section 31 (1) (a) of the Drug Control Act 2003, Laws of the Gambia", and the particulars of offence on this count reads:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ebrima Sanyang, Sheriffo Sanyang, Ousman Sanneh, Amadou Badjie and Ebrima Jarju, on or about the 10th day of February 2023, at Kamosorr village and its diverse places in the West Coast Region of the Republic of the Gambia had in possession 55kgs and 700g of cannabis sativa plants, a prohibited drug, and thereby committed an offence."

The statement of offence on Count 2 reads: "possession of prohibited drug for the purpose of drug trafficking contrary to Section 43 (4) (e) of the Drug Control Act 2005, Laws of the Gambia. And the particulars of offence of this Count reads:

"Ebrima Sanyang, Sheriffo Sanyang, Ousman Sanneh, Amadou Badjie and Ebrima Jarju on or about the 10th day of February 2023, at Kamosorr village and its diverse places in the West Coast Region of the Republic of the Gambia, had in possession 196kg and 500g of cannabis sativa, a prohibited drug, and thereby committed an offence.

They were all remanded at Mile Two Central prisons, as the case was adjourned to 13th March 2023, for hearing of PW1.