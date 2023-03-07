Gambia: Eco-Bank Wins Largest Taxpayer Award

Ecobank Gambia Ltd has been named by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) at Kairaba beach hotel as winner of the most compliant taxpayer of the year 2022. Qcell GSM Ltd grabbed the second position, while George Banna & Co Ltd took the third position.

The awards were presented to the winners by President Adama Barrow - who had presided over the colourful ceremony that is meant to encourage tax payers across the country to honour their tax obligations.

On the other hand, Qcell won the GSM Company of the year 2022 award - followed by Africell Gambia Ltd and Comium Gambia Ltd took third position.

As for the Bank of the year 2022, Ecobank came first, Trust Bank Gambia Ltd second and First Bank Nigeria Gambia Ltd grabbed the third position.

However, importer of the year 2022 went to Shyben A Madi and Son Ltd, Fouta Enterprises second and third for Gam-Food Company Ltd.

Jah Oil Ltd also becomes first on Oil Marketing Taxpayer of the year 2022, second for Gambia National Petroleum Corporation and Castle Oil Company took the third position.

Several other companies, businesses, private institutions, hospitals among others received awards of various categories for either the first, second or third position.

In addressing the gathering President Barrow showed appreciation to the award winners for their contributions to national development.

"The funds you contribute are utilised to provide vital services, such as education, public safety, healthcare, infrastructure, and much more. Indeed, your support to the well-being and prosperity of our country is essential, so I express deep gratitude to you on behalf of all citizens of The Gambia," he said.

Meanwhile, Foroyaa will feature the names and pictures of the winners of the GRA's Saturday night award in its next edition.