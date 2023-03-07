Gambia: Eco-Bank Wins Largest Taxpayer Award

6 March 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow And Fatoumatta Conteh

Ecobank Gambia Ltd has been named by the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) at Kairaba beach hotel as winner of the most compliant taxpayer of the year 2022. Qcell GSM Ltd grabbed the second position, while George Banna & Co Ltd took the third position.

The awards were presented to the winners by President Adama Barrow - who had presided over the colourful ceremony that is meant to encourage tax payers across the country to honour their tax obligations.

On the other hand, Qcell won the GSM Company of the year 2022 award - followed by Africell Gambia Ltd and Comium Gambia Ltd took third position.

As for the Bank of the year 2022, Ecobank came first, Trust Bank Gambia Ltd second and First Bank Nigeria Gambia Ltd grabbed the third position.

However, importer of the year 2022 went to Shyben A Madi and Son Ltd, Fouta Enterprises second and third for Gam-Food Company Ltd.

Jah Oil Ltd also becomes first on Oil Marketing Taxpayer of the year 2022, second for Gambia National Petroleum Corporation and Castle Oil Company took the third position.

Several other companies, businesses, private institutions, hospitals among others received awards of various categories for either the first, second or third position.

In addressing the gathering President Barrow showed appreciation to the award winners for their contributions to national development.

"The funds you contribute are utilised to provide vital services, such as education, public safety, healthcare, infrastructure, and much more. Indeed, your support to the well-being and prosperity of our country is essential, so I express deep gratitude to you on behalf of all citizens of The Gambia," he said.

Meanwhile, Foroyaa will feature the names and pictures of the winners of the GRA's Saturday night award in its next edition.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.