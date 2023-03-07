Gambia: National Assembly Convenes First Ordinary Session Today

6 March 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Kebba Af Touray

The National Assembly of the Gambia convenes the first ordinary session of the legislative year 2023 today Monday 6th March 2023. This development was earlier communicated in a press release issued by the Office the Clerk of the National Assembly on Tuesday 28th February 2023.

The said session according to the release will cover the period 6th March to 23rd March 2023, during which lawmakers will deal with issues such as the ratification and scrutinising of bills and reports of the various committees of the Assembly respectively; invitation of Ministers for oral questioning; consideration of government businesses and other important matters of the country.

"The Office of the Clerk of the National Assembly wishes to announce for the information of the general public, that the first ordinary session of the National Assembly in the 2023 Legislative Year shall be convened for the period Monday 06th to Friday 31st March 2023," the release said, and reminds the public of their compliance with the standard dress code (traditional or suit) as required, and to also observe the silence rule during all proceedings of the session.

