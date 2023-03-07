Gambia: Petrol Still Not Available in Many Fuel Stations

6 March 2023
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

In the wake of petrol shortage in the country, Foroyaa has learnt from drivers and commuters that petrol is still not available in many fuel stations in the country.

The information received is that petrol is available in few fuel situations and that these stations are selling the remaining petrol they have in stock.

Efforts have been made to contact the fuel companies government has granted concessions to swiftly source petrol from Senegal but to no avail. At the time of going to press government officials could not confirm the arrival of fuel imported by these companies.

Some are able to buy petrol from GNPC but others said they are denied when they go the mentioned government fuel station.

