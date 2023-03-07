Africa: 'It Was a Collective Victory' - Senegal U20 Star Lamine Camara

Senegal star Lamine Camara says the Young Teranga Lions emphatic 3-0 victory over Tunisia in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations was down to team work.

The former Generation Foot midfielder was named the TotalEnergies Man of the Match following his two goals in an all round performance at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia on Monday.

Lamine doubled Senegal's lead on 17 minutes when he profited from an under hit pass to slide in the second following Pape Diop's superb early breakthrough goal.

The talented player put the match to bed seven minutes into the second half to send the Young Teranga Lions to their fourth TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations final

" We prepared very well for the match and we made the plan together," Camara said.

"It was a good performance from the team and we're happy to secure our place in the final."

Senegal kept their sterling form in the tournament by winning all their matches without conceding a goal.

"I'm very proud of myself for being named the Man of the Match," Lamine told journalists.

"It is a collective victory because the entire team played well and qualified to the final.

"We're very motivated to be here. We're not comparing ourselves with others but we're so happy to qualify for the final."