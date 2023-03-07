Africa: Tunisia U20 Sellimi Laments 'Mistakes' After Semis Defeat to Senegal

Tunisia coach Adel Sellimi says Senegal took advantage of his charges' mistake in their 3-0 defeat in the semi-finals of the TotalEnergies U-20 AFCON in Ismailia.

Pape Demba Diop fired the Young Teranga Lions in front with a superb drive from distance before Lamine Camara scored on either half to secure their place in Saturday's final.

"We must congratulate Senegal for winning the match because they were more prepared for the match," Sellimi said.

"We made too many mistakes which they took advantage of and scored their goals.

"After the last game we had it was difficult for us and we didn't start well."

Pape Demba Diop scored inside seven minutes to give the WAFU-A champions the lead at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Ismailia

"Senegal had more rest but our mistakes made it worse for us. We couldn't score and the goals were from our own mistakes," the former Tunisia international said.

"The manner in which we conceded the goals discourages the players but will come back for the next match."