Nigeria: IGP Meets Defaulting Banks Over Delay in Payment of Police Allowances

7 March 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

...Assures Personnel that Every Penny Accrued to them will be paid

Ahead of the Governorship and State's Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 11, 2023, the Inspector IGP Usman Alkali Baba on monday 6th March, 2023, met with the managements of defaulting banks (DMBs), who were responsible for the delay in payment of 2023 election duty allowances to Police personnel.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday said the meeting was in furtherance of the IGPs passion to address the alleged delay or non payments of the police personnel election allowances.

He said information/evidence from the Police Account's and Budget's Department showed that the banks have been credited as schedules of payment have been dropped with the banks even before the February 25 elections.

"So, we urge the affected officers to remain calm as every penny accrued to them will be paid".

"Even the commencent for the payment of the second tranche for the guber elections will be paid as from Tuesday 7th February 2023", he added.

Recall that police personnel in some states have complained about non payment/delayed payment of their election allowances and threatened to boycott security duties in Saturday's governorship and State's Houses of Assembly election.

