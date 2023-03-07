Nigeria: Court Restrains IGP, DSS, Ebonyi CP From Arresting APGA Guber Candidate

A High Court sitting in Imo State has given an order of interim injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali, Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State, CP Sunday Olaleye and the Department of State Security (DSS) or its agents from arresting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof Benard Odoh.

Justice I.M. Njaka gave the order on 3rd of March, 2023, in a motion Ex-parte brought before the Orlu judicial division of the Imo State High Court by Prof Odoh.

"Upon reading the motion Ex parte dated on the 1 day of March, 2023 and filed on 2nd March, 2023 Brought pursuant to sections 34, 35 and 41 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) order 11 Rules 1,2,3,4 and 5, order iv Rules 3, 4 and order xi of thee Fundamental Right (Enforcement Procedure) Rules 2009 and under the inherent jurisdiction of this Honorable Court. Together with 20 paragraphed affidavit in supported of the motion paper and written address of the counsel.

"And After hearing the submission of C.K. OKORIE SAN for the Plaintiff /Applicant.

"THE COURT HEREBY ORDERS AS FOLLOWS:- An order of interim injunction is made restraining the Respondents, either by themselves or through their agents, workmen, staff or security men, police officers from further attempting to arrest or detain or inviting the Applicant pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application.

"An order of interim injunction restraining is made the Respondents either by themselves or through their agents, workmen, staff or security men, police officers from taking further steps or staying all actions in connection with the substantive application pending the hearing and determination of the substantive application," the Court ordered.

This matter was adjourned to 8th day of March 2023, for report of service/hearing.

This matter was adjourned to 8th day of March 2023, for report of service/hearing.

Recall that Ebonyi government had ordered the Nigeria Police to Arrest anyone suspected to have hands in the murder of the traditional ruler of Umuezeokaoha Community, HRH Eze Igboke Ewa.

The deceased Monarch was killed by unknown gunmen last week Monday night.

Following the murder of the Monarch, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State petitioned security agencies and accused APGA Guber Candidate, Professor Bernard Odoh who hails from same community with the Monarch of being behind the incident.

But Odoh had in a statement denied having any link with the murder of the Monarch.

On Monday, the 6th day of March, 2023, the matter took another dimension as the Ebonyi State Police Command declared Professor Bernard Odoh and nine others wanted over the murder of the Monarch.

Other suspects apart from the APGA candidate, include: Samuel Onyekachi Aligwe, Peter Orogwu (aka one boy), Chukwudi Aliewa (aka Ezza), Chika Ezealigbo, Nnaemeka Egede (aka Champaign), Nnabuike Okohu, Ogobuchi Agbom (aka Okiri), Nonso Obasi and Ikechukwu Nwoba (aka Solid).