Nigeria, UAE to Strengthen Defence Ties

The National Defence College (NDC) of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have vowed to collaborate in the enhancement of the national power of the two countries.

The Head of Delegation, NDC UAE, Brig-Gen Mahdi Alahababi and Commandant, NDC Nigeria, Rear Admiral Murtala Bashir, made the pledge during a visit by the UAE delegation to Nigeria on Monday in Abuja.

Brig-Gen Alahababi said the visit was significant to the Arab country towards sharing their knowledge about the two NDCs' strategic studies and about how Nigeria conducts its business to meet its mission.

According to him, the UAE believed that the armed forces was the mechanism in measuring national power, adding that there was need for the two nations to work together in harmony.

He also said that the UAE's indices was unique, saying that majority of its participants were civilian who represent other sector of government and the private sector as well.

It is part of the state elements that we collaborate and integrate together as this will bring more prosperity and stability to the states, he said.

Rear Admiral Bashir said the college had the mandate to develop future strategic leaders within the military, security agencies and strategic Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Admiral Bashir said the college also had participants from allied countries, adding that the current course had 21 allied participants from 20 countries.

He said that the security environment was becoming more complex, volatile, uncertain and ambiguous, adding that no that could go all out alone in addressing the security challenges.

Bashir said that most of the threats facing Nigeria were trans-border in nature, which he said, had reinforced the determination and desire of NDC Nigeria to get international participants with a view to having a common understanding of those threats.

According to him, the participation of the other countries have come with diversified opinions and suggestions on how we can tackle the insecurity not only in Africa, but the world in general.

"We also want to use this opportunity to appreciate the UAE for the role of bringing in peace and stability in the Middle East and of course for the role you are playing in global commerce.

"The United Arab Emirates is a commercial hub for tourism and it has become a model for other countries to emulate.

"I just want to inform you that what we do here is to prepare future strategic leaders with the requisite knowledge and skills to harness all elements of national power, I mean security and defence environment."

"Because of that, we tried to emphasise on the whole of society approach to addressing our security challenge and we also continue to see how we can collaborate more with other countries so that we can get as many international participants as possible.

"So, we get to see national security and development from the same prison," the Commandant said, adding that the college has continued to develop and update its curriculum to meet the demand of current and emerging security challenges as we as holding joint planning exercises with services war colleges.