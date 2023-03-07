West Africa: ECOWAS Resident Representative Complains Threat On Her Life to Justice Minister

Monrovia — The Resident Representative of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia, Josephine Nkrumah, has written the Minister of Justice informing him of the threat posed to her and the staff of the Resident Representative.

Her March 3, 2023 communication emanated from a comment on last Thursday's edition of the Costa show during which a follower of the show, Bill Carson called for her death as a means of drawing the attention of the international community to the insecurity issues in Liberia. The commenter, Carson, also insinuated that Monrovia City Mayor, Jefferson Koijee, is responsible for the state of insecurity.

He commented: "I want Jefferson Koigee (Koijee) to send the ECOWAS Ambassador six feet, then the international community will wake up."

Ms. Nkrumah stated that Carson's statement "is considered a grave threat to my life and raises serious implications for both the person of the Resident Representative and the staff of the ECOWAS Resident Representation office. Accordingly, I request the Ministry of Justice kindly takes steps to investigate this matter and assure you of my cooperation in this regard."

In recent time, there have been loads of accusations against the Mayor of Monrovia City, Jefferson Koijee, who is also key executive of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change.

Koijee was recently accused by the chairman of the defunct Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Jerome Verdier of masterminding the attack on the home of former Chief Justice Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott. Cllr. Verdier is yet to provide any evidence to back his allegation.

Reacting to Carson's comment, Koijee expressed frustration but at the same time stated he believes these assertions are from political opponents who want to break him down as a way of infiltrating the CDC ahead of the October elections.

"All these allegations they make against me, they have never brought up any evidence, no proof, no witness. They know that society is gullible and they're taking advantage of that to turn the people against me. But Liberians are not stupid. The people know me; they know the kind of person I am. All I have done is to help people and I know strongly that the truth would rise soon," he said.

Mayor Koijee maintained his innocence in all the allegations leveled against him and urged political actors to be civil in their politicking rather than spewing lies and misinformation for political gains.

"People striving for political power must be honest. They must work and demonstrate to the people that they deserve power, they must earn the trust and confidence of the people like the CDC did, framing people like me up just for political gains would not auger well for the country," he said.