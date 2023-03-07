Liberia: Uncertainty Hangs Over Opposition

--Rep. Kogar says defeating Weah is rare

With less than eight months to the presidential and legislative elections, Nimba County Representative Samuel G. Kogar says an opposition unity and collaboration to unseat President George Manneh Weah is rare.

"On the opposition unity, the first thing let me tell you, nothing is impossible. But, I will say the opposition unity and collaboration to unseat President Weah is rare," said Rep. Kogar, chairman of the opposition People's Unification Party (PUP) Thursday, 2 March 2023.

"It may happen, but not easily, on grounds [of] with time factor because it needs lots of energy," he added in a radio interview in Monrovia.

Calls have been mounting for former Liberian Vice President Amb. Joseph Nyumah Boakai and Mr. Alexander B. Cummings to form a single presidential ticket to battle incumbent President Weah.

But there is no official account of any progress in this regard. Boakai and his Unity Party pulled out of the once formidable Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) amid an internal political crisis, leaving Mr. Cummings and his Alternative National Congress (ANC) and a faction of Liberty Party (LP) in the opposition bloc.

Cummings and Boakai continue to show opposing political interests while the 2023 presidential and legislative elections draw closer. The Nimba County lawmaker pointed out that from the beginning of the formation of the opposition Collaboration Political Parties (CPP), it was known that the opposition bloc was heading somewhere.

However, he disclosed that power again can corrupt people. Kogar noted that people at times use popularity to abuse their colleagues, while others sometimes use the money to underestimate their colleagues.

Mr. Kogar stated that the issue of leadership is a matter of choice and experience.

"You may have the human capacity, then the other man may have the physical domain," he said.

Kogar argued that one's ability to put resources together and see how best you can settle your differences with others, putting aside ego, could be the best approach.

On the contrary, he said, others can say they have money, they are capable, and they can win.

On the other hand, the Nimba lawmaker said another person does not respect every other person's view because they feel they got the backing of the citizens to be the leader.

"Now let me tell you, with all that, it's bad. That is the perfect example and issue that broke the CPP today. But don't mind, elections in Liberia are challenging," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kogar suggested that no other political party or candidate will win 50 plus one to be declared the winner.

He predicted that the upcoming October 10 elections will have a run-off, and there where he believes that Liberians will see if the opposition will hold.

The PUP chairman noted that it's possible that during the run-off of the election, people may swallow the bitter pills and decide to come together.

Asked if President Weah should be re-elected, Kogar said it's a difficult question to answer because the government has money, despite its alleged failures.

"I could sit here as an individual ... and say President Weah should not be re-elected. And so, why if he is elected? And so, to determine that, it's a difficult task," he said.

To defeat a ruling party, Kogar suggested that you must come stronger. He detailed that when it comes to the governance of the state, the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government is not performing well.