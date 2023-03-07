Liberia: Call to Propagate Handball in High Schools

By Naneka Hoffman

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Road Fund is calling on high school administrations in Liberia to help propagate the game of handball.

Mr. Boniface D. Satu appealed recently when he served as a guest speaker at a program in Monrovia.

He explained that the Liberia National Handball Association (LNHA) league was established in 2004. He said it is an alternative to Liberia's traditional sports football, basketball, and kickball.

"First I want to extend my appreciation to the Handball Association for honoring me to speak to the young people of Liberia about the importance of the game of handball," he said.

Mr. Satu further called on athletes to focus on the rules governing the game of handball if they wish to gain more skills and progress in local and international competitions.

He explained that sports are one thing that breaks all barriers.

He thanked the leadership of the Liberia National Teachers Association (LNTA) for introducing the game to young people.

He hoped that the association will keep in contact with school administrations for the growth of the game.

The LNHA president described the turnout of high schools at the program as a big boost for handball development.

For his part, J. Aratus Larkpor explained that they have listened to the call by the LNHA president to introduce handball in high schools.