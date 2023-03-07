Nigeria: NSCIA Congratulates Tinubu, Counsels Him On Good Governance, National Unity

The NSCIA called on the president-elect to transform the country.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to be righteous in the discharge of his responsibility when he is sworn in as the president of the country.

In a statement by the Deputy Secretary General of the council, Salisu Shehu, the NSCIA congratulated Mr Tinubu for his victory in the presidential poll.

Mr Tinubu was declared the winner of the 2023 presidential election with 8,794,726 votes ahead of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Mr Shehu said the council was not surprised by the outcome of the election taking into consideration Mr Tinubu's "track records in public service, decades of hard work, selflessness, sacrifice, unflagging commitment and dedication to the Nigerian project...."

The council called on Mr Tinubu to ensure he implements measures to fast-track the development of the country.

"We urge you, upon assumption of office, to put in place policies and measures that would lead to the large-scale transformation of our country's economy, security, social infrastructure, and human capital development," he said.

"In addition, Your Excellency, you are a very experienced human and financial resources manager, a hunter of talents and an enabler of men and women. You are sui generis among your peers in the encouragement that you constantly give to the Nigerian youths to offer their best in the service of our country.

"Consequently, the Council is confident that you would bring to bear your wealth of experience in assembling an all-inclusive team of experts in the administration of our country in a way that would foster unity and peace as well as engender sustainable development that we all crave. Justice is considered as the hallmark of leadership and a non-negotiable requirement of Islam.

"We would like to remind you that as a Muslim in a position of authority, leadership is trust and a lot will also be expected from and demanded of you by the people of this great country. We, therefore, urge Your Excellency to continue to be good, truthful, honest, fair, transparent, disciplined, prayerful and righteous in the discharge of the duties Allah has entrusted to you because every opportunity is for an appointed term. You can always count on the support and prayers of the NSCIA in this respect," Mr Shehu said.