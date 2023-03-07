Nigeria: Afcon U-20 - We Lost Stupidly to Gambia, Bosso Fumes

7 March 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The Flying Eagles converted none of the many chances they created and even lost the penalty kick deep into the game

Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso, appears let down by the manner in which Gambia stopped his team from making what could have been their 10th appearance in a final match at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite dominating possession and with 12 corner kicks, Nigeria's U-20 team lost 1-0 to Gambia on Monday in the second semi-final against Gambia's Young Scorpions at the Cairo International Stadium.

Talisman Adama Bojang benefitted from a mix-up in the Nigeria defence and his goal, which came just eight minutes into the game, proved to be the difference.

Speaking after the game, Bosso disappointedly admitted his team was the architect of their misfortune, having converted none of the many chances they created. They also squandered a penalty kick from substitute Ahmed Abdullahi late in the game.

"We lost stupidly. We were naïve from the start," Bosso said.

"We failed to take our chances, and we also missed the penalty in the 86th minute.

"I am very frustrated because we had the team to go all the way. Football is cruel.

"We didn't measure up. I congratulate The Gambia for winning," he added.

Gambia joined Senegal in the final of the TotalEnergies U20 AFCON following the Young Teranga Lions' comfortable 3-0 victory over Tunisia in Ismailia.

This is the first time Gambia's Young Scorpions are making it to the final, with their best outings before now being two third-place finishes in 2007 and 2021.

The West Africa derby final is billed for Saturday.

It will grieve the Flying Eagles not to have made the final. They would take consolation in their qualification for the World Cup and would most likely go for broke against Tunisia in the third-place match.

Despite being a record seven-time champion, the Flying Eagles last conquered the continent in 2015 under the tutelage of coach Manu Garba.

