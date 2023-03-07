Rwanda: Volleyball - Nyirimana Resigns as Gisagara Boss

Fidèle Nyirimana has stepped down from his coaching role at volleyball giants Gisagara, citing personal reasons.

The development comes after the club finished in third place in the just concluded 2023 Memorial Kayumba tournament that took place at Groupe Scolaire Officiel de Butare (GSOB) in Huye.

Last season, Gisagara Volleyball Club handed an eight-day suspension by their head coach, Fidele Nyirimana, due to "indiscipline" before he went on to help the club finish in second place in the national league, losing the championship to REG.

Nyirimana told Times Sport that he has already left the Gisagara-based team for "personal reasons".

Flavien Ndamukunda who is currently the assistant coach, will be in charge of the team in an interim role as the club looks for a replacement.