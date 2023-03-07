Ghana: Pres to Deliver SONA On March 8

All is set for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deliver his message on the state of the nation to parliament on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The President was originally scheduled to deliver the message on February 28, 2023 but same was postponed.

Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, presenting the Business Statement to the House yesterday said all is now set for the President to undertake the constitutional mandate.

"Mr Speaker, the President of the Republic is scheduled to deliver a message on the state of the nation on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 in accordance with Arti­cle 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

"Pursuant to the convention of this House, members are urged to be punctual and accordingly be seated in the Chamber latest by 9:15 a.m. as it may not be cour­teous for Members to enter or exit the House after the President has taken his seat in the Chamber to deliver his address. Indeed, that would amount to breach of protocol.

"Mr Speaker, the Business Committee takes the opportunity to advise members not to enter the Chamber with their guests," Mr Afenyo-Markin entreated.

The debate on the expected message of the President, the Deputy Majority Leader said would commence on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and would last for six days, thus end on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Per the modalities of the debate, mover and seconder of the debate would use 25 minutes, 15 minutes for chairpersons and ranking members, 10 minutes for other members and 30 minutes for leadership to wind up the debate.

"The allotment of time is to ensure that as many members as possible are availed the opportu­nity to contribute to the debate on the message by the President.

"The (Business) Committee would, however, urge members to endeavour to be brief as possible and also avoid repetitions," Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

Meanwhile, the Health Min­ister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, has been scheduled to brief the House on "steps being taken to address the shortage of childhood vaccines in the country on Friday, March 17, he disclosed.

Six ministers, he said have been programmed to respond to 32 questions in the course of the week.