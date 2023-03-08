Nigeria Consulting On Evacuation Following Controversial Comment of Tunisia President

NiDCOM added that to date, only a few Nigerians have agreed to return home, however, the mission is working with the UN Migration agency in Nigeria (IOM) to arrange tickets for those who wish to return.

The government of Nigeria has said it is consulting and yet to take a decision on the evacuation of nationals from Tunisia following controversial comments of Tunisian President Kais Saied.

Mr Saied at a meeting of Tunisia's National Security Council on 21 February, described alleged illegal border crossings from sub-Saharan Africa into the country as a "criminal enterprise hatched at the beginning of this century to change the demographic composition of Tunisia."

He said the continuous illegal immigration aims to turn Tunisia into a strictly African population, dissociating it from its Arab and Muslim affiliations.

Speaking through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), the Nigerian government while noting that some countries evacuated their nationals last week, in a tweet said "our Ambassador, Amb Alloey is in consultation with the Nigerian Community on a decision on evacuation."

NiDCOM added that to date, only a few Nigerians have agreed to return home, however, the mission is working with the UN Migration Agency in Nigeria (IOM) to arrange tickets for those who wish to return.

"The many others want to wait it out, praying it will soon pass, following the intervention of the AU @_AfricanUnion and the African Group of Ambassadors," it said.

The African Union had strongly condemned the statements by the Tunisian government, describing it as "shocking."

"The Chairperson reminds all countries, particularly African Union Member States, to honor their obligations under international law and relevant African Union instruments to treat all migrants with dignity, wherever they come from, refrain from racialised hate speech that could bring people to harm, and prioritize their safety and human rights," spokesperson of the Chairperson, Ebba Kalondo, said.

CNN is reporting that several sub-Saharan countries, including Ivory Coast, Mali, Guinea and Gabon, are helping their citizens return from Tunisia following controversial remarks from the country's president last month concerning illegal immigration into the North African country.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast said 145 citizens will be repatriated on Saturday, the state Ivorian Press Agency reported on Friday.

Mali also announced the voluntary repatriation of its citizens from Tunisia, according to a Thursday report by state newspaper L'Essour.

Meanwhile, Guinea posted images on Twitter of junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya welcoming returning Guineans at the airport in Conakry on Saturday and last Wednesday.

The Gabonese embassy in Tunisia said many migrants from sub-Saharan countries no longer feel safe in Tunisia and offered to repatriate its citizens, who have until Sunday to register for voluntary repatriation.

Mr Saied in another speech on 23 February, maintained there is no racial discrimination in Tunisia and said "our African brothers residing in Tunisia legally" are welcome in the country.