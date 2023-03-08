Nigeria: FIBA Rankings - D'Tigers Place 1st in Africa, 19th Globally

Following the completion of the 2023 World Cup qualifying windows, FIBA has announced the latest ranking of the African countries in basketball.

Despite winning the top two games of the final windows in Africa, the Nigerian side lost its position to Cape Verde and failed to pick the FIBA World Cup ticket.

According to the latest ranking, D'Tigers placed as the top-playing basketball country in the continent and 19th in the World with 461.4 points.

Tunisia is placed second in the continent with 448.6 points and Senegal is in third position and Angola is in fourth position.

Africa Top 10

Nigeria

Tunisia

Senegal

Angola

Coted'Ivoire

Egypt

South Sudan.

Cape Verde

Cameroon