South Africa: SARS Finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa Tax-Compliant After Rigorous Audits

analysis

A tax compliance statement issued by SARS indicates that the $4m sale of game at president Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020 has been declared. Now SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says all high-profile political office bearers should agree to make their tax affairs public as evidence of a commitment to transparency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed SARS to pierce his tax confidentiality rights to reveal that his own, as well as the tax affairs of his Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni feedlot (the business names of the Phala Phala farm), are tax-compliant.

This means that the $4-million sale of the game in 2020 has been declared, even though Ramaphosa's staffers allegedly stole it from a leather sofa into which the proceeds were reportedly sewn.

"SARS wishes to confirm that the taxpayers are compliant with their tax obligations to date," the revenue service said in a statement on 7 March. It added, "To date, audits have been concluded without adverse tax findings."

Tax status transparency

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter noted: "In taking this exceptional step to disclose the tax status of the president, with his written consent, SARS would also encourage other high-profile political office bearers and leaders in...