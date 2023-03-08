South Africa: SARS Finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa Tax-Compliant After Rigorous Audits

GCIS / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 2nd Women Economic Assembly on October 6, 2022.
7 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

A tax compliance statement issued by SARS indicates that the $4m sale of game at president Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020 has been declared. Now SA Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says all high-profile political office bearers should agree to make their tax affairs public as evidence of a commitment to transparency.

President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed SARS to pierce his tax confidentiality rights to reveal that his own, as well as the tax affairs of his Nyoni Estate and Ntaba Nyoni feedlot (the business names of the Phala Phala farm), are tax-compliant.

This means that the $4-million sale of the game in 2020 has been declared, even though Ramaphosa's staffers allegedly stole it from a leather sofa into which the proceeds were reportedly sewn.

"SARS wishes to confirm that the taxpayers are compliant with their tax obligations to date," the revenue service said in a statement on 7 March. It added, "To date, audits have been concluded without adverse tax findings."

Tax status transparency

SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter noted: "In taking this exceptional step to disclose the tax status of the president, with his written consent, SARS would also encourage other high-profile political office bearers and leaders in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.