South Africa: Public Protector's Preliminary Phala Phala Report Clears Ramaphosa of Wrongdoing

11 March 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

Now that a confidential preliminary report on the investigation into the Phala Phala farm theft has been completed, Deputy Public Protector Koleka Gcaleka has given implicated individuals 10 calendar days to make representations.

A leaked and confidential report from the Office of the Public Protector clears President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing in the handling of the theft of forex at his farm and rather points fingers at the police and the head of the Presidential Protection Service, Major-General Wally Rhoode.

Deputy Public Protector Koleka Gcaleka is said to have made findings which show that Rhoode's conduct was improper in that he abused his position in launching an off-the-books investigation that utilised police resources.

Daily Maverick has seen a copy of the confidential 191-page preliminary report, which is subject to change.

In the report, the Public Protector quashes allegations that the President failed to report the crime of housebreaking with any ill intent. The findings state that the Public Protector does not support accusations of abuse of power in utilising state resources by the President.

"The allegation that the President failed to report the crime that took place at Phala Phala farm and abused his power in utilising state resources...

