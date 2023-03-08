Liberia: Death Trap On Gbapolu Road

...As Residents of Baboon Town Raise Alarm

A serious death trap has hit the major and only road linking Baaboon Town to Bopolu City in Gbapolu County, Western Liberia.

The bridge on the road has been damaged as a result of a container truck that was transporting cold storage materials to Bopolu City.

The cold storage in question is presently under construction in Bopolu City, but our reporter, who recently visited the county said he was unable to independently ascertain the rightful owner of the cold storage due to his departure from the county prior to his (reporter) visitation in Gbarpolu County.

Some of the timbers that made up the bridge were reportedly removed by the container truck thus developing a serious danger for cars and motorcycles, who are commuting on the road, especially at night.

Speaking to our reporter, a female who was washing her clothes under the damaged bridge informed our reporter that the damage to the bridge has put the citizens and road users at serious risk. She emphasized that there is a need for the Ministry of Public Works and the county authority to pay keen attention to the objective of reconditioning the damaged bridge.

Banboon Town is one of the Towns that is on the major road leading to the Capital City of Gbapolu County, Bopolu with the only bridge being destroyed.

What is most dangerous as a result of the deranged bridge is the lake of road safety signs, mostly motorcycles who are frequently using the road both at night and day.

The community dwellers are calling on the Ministry of Public Works to quickly intervene to rescue the residents and road users by ensuring that the bridge is repaired.

The residents are hopeful that the Ministry of Public Works will send its engineers quickly upon receiving the information.

Since the container truck damaged the bridge on that fateful night, there has been no accident so far by the special grace of God.