Liberia: Weah Assures Women

The President of Liberia, George M. Weah, has pledged the Government of Liberia's commitment to promoting women's empowerment in the country. President Weah stressed that there is a need for the full participation of more women in leadership, especially the political process which is fundamental to the growth and development of mama Liberia. The Liberian Leader is optimistic that more women will register to vote and contest various public offices ahead of the crucial Presidential and Legislative Elections scheduled to take place on October 10, 2023. He maintained that the government will ensure all women across the country understand the new transition of the voting process, the biometric voter's registration exercise. "We will make sure that the majority of our mothers and sisters get registered within the time bond set up by the National Elections Commission". President Weah added. The Liberia Chief Executive spoke Friday, March 3, 2023, at a program marking the observance of the International Women's Day at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. At the same time, the Feminist-In-Chief has assured his government's commitment to working with partners and stakeholders in ensuring the empowerment and upliftment in technology is given priority. President Weah furthered that he will enhance an approach based plan partnership design for private sectors with the support of key stakeholders to execute such an initiative through a needed financial outcome. "From now onwards, anyone caught accomplishing their desire of violence against women in these elections will face the full weight of the law. Women, your voice is strong, your voice is powerful and therefore, I President George Manneh Weah declare this month of March as women's month to be observed as a working holiday throughout the length and breadth of our country". The Liberian Leader asserted. The Liberian Chief Executive has also assured the 30% women's participation in elections to be signed once it is conquered by the Liberian Senate. Meanwhile, the International Women's Day through out of the labor movement, became a recognized annual event by the United Nations in 1908, when women marched through New York City demanding shorter working hours, better pay, and the right to vote. It is observed globally on March 8 of every year and is being celebrated under the global theme "Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality" and using a national theme "Innovating with Technology to Promote Gender Equality".