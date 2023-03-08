Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Mourns Tragic Death of Ivorian 21-Year Old Sylla Moustapha

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed his shock and sadness following the tragic death of Ivorian youngster, Sylla Moustapha who collapsed on the pitch during the Ivorian Ligue 1 LONACI fixture between his club, Racing Club d'Abidjan and SOL FC at Robert Champroux Stadium in Cote d'Ivoire.

Moustapha, who played as a left-back, was only 21 at the time of his death.

Dr Motsepe and the CAF Family mourns the tragic passing of such a young life who showed promise on the football field.

CAF conveys deepest condolences to the family of Sylla Moustapha, Ivorian Football Federation President Idriss Diallo, Racing Club d'Abidjan Family and the Ivorian people during this time of grieving.

CAF Communication