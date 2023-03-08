Africa: CAF President Dr Motsepe Mourns Tragic Death of Ivorian 21-Year Old Sylla Moustapha

7 March 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed his shock and sadness following the tragic death of Ivorian youngster, Sylla Moustapha who collapsed on the pitch during the Ivorian Ligue 1 LONACI fixture between his club, Racing Club d'Abidjan and SOL FC at Robert Champroux Stadium in Cote d'Ivoire.

Moustapha, who played as a left-back, was only 21 at the time of his death.

Dr Motsepe and the CAF Family mourns the tragic passing of such a young life who showed promise on the football field.

CAF conveys deepest condolences to the family of Sylla Moustapha, Ivorian Football Federation President Idriss Diallo, Racing Club d'Abidjan Family and the Ivorian people during this time of grieving.

CAF Communication

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.