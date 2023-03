Nigeria: 2023 - Rivers Labour Party Chairman Endorses PDP Governorship Candidate

The chairman, however, urged members and supporters to vote for LP candidates for the State House of Assembly in their various constituencies.

The Labour Party Chairman in Rivers State, Dienye Pepple, on Tuesday said his party had resolved to support the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Mr Pepple, who made this known to journalists in Port Harcourt, said the party endorsed a "credible candidate" irrespective of party affiliation in the state.

According to him, the candidate to be voted for must be young, vibrant and must hail from the senatorial district that hasn't produced a governor.

"The LP in Rivers will be voting a riverine candidate in the person of Sir Siminlalayl Joseph Fubara of the PDP from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

"The Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her and the Obidient Movement apart from all other parties".

According to Mr Pepple, the LP governorship candidate Beatrice Itubo, stepped down and adopted the All Progressives Congress candidate in the state.

"The party in the past few days in the state was hit by a major shock of an unknown person surfacing and claiming to be our gubernatorial candidate.

"This followed the news making rounds on social media that the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Mrs Beatrice Itubo, had stepped down and adopted the APC candidate.

"In order for us not to remain in the dark, the party, in line with the 23 LGAs chairmen, has decided to support a credible candidate irrespective of the party affiliation.

"Our Labour Party and its candidate till date -Mr Peter Obi, put up a robust and most impressive representation of 'people power' not seen in recent Nigerian history," Mr Pepple said.

Mr Pepple urged all LP members, supporters and our Obidient team in Rivers to come out in their numbers on 11 March to vote Mr Fubara from the South East District of Rivers for governor.

He also urged them to vote for all other LP candidates for the State House of Assembly in their various constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Head, Voters Education and Publicity, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers, Mike Usolor told journalists that the LP governorship candidate for Rivers remained the same candidate on INEC list.