Nigeria: Ifeanyi Odii Remains Our Candidate in Ebonyi - PDP

Media reports indicated that Mr Odii and his running mate, Igwe Nwagu, were missing from the list of governorship candidates posted on the INEC website.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has debunked reports that it does not have a candidate in Saturday's governorship election in Ebonyi State.

In a statement on Tuesday in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party said its candidate was still Ifeanyi Odii, saying it had not changed or replaced him.

The party condemned the reports and asked its members "to disregard the said misinformation and continue to support our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as he marches on to victory on Saturday."

Read the full statement below.

Ifeanyi Odii Remain Our Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State - PDP

The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to mischievous misinformation being peddled by some anti-democratic elements claiming that the PDP does not have a Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.

The PDP States in clear terms that Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is and remains the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for the Saturday, March 11, 2023 Governorship election.

The PDP therefore, in very strong terms, condemns the misinformation as the handiwork of enemies of our Party whose aim is to cause confusion, distract our Party members and mislead the people of Ebonyi State who have already made up their minds to vote in our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the next Governor of Ebonyi State.

Our Party urges our teeming members and supporters in Ebonyi State to disregard the said misinformation and continue to support our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as he marches on to victory on Saturday.

Signed:

Hon. Debo Ologunagba

National Publicity Secretary