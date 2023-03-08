Ghana: Former President Mahama Wishes Ghanaians Happy 66th Independence

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Monday wished all Ghanaians a happy and reflec­tive 66th Independence Day.

"We can, obviously, make our independence from colo­nial rule count if we put our minds to the task and eschew greed and divisiveness in all sectors of our national life," he said in a Tweet.

"I also know political leadership has a greater responsibility towards making Ghana great and strong again!"

Mr Mahama, there­fore, urged every Ghanaian, including members of the government, to acknowledge the common but differentiat­ed roles and responsibilities to deliver their best services "to build the Ghana we want together."

