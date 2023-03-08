Ghana: Samuel Bouri Poyari Poised to Win Back Yunyoo Seat for NDC

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Mr Samuel Bouri Poyari, a tax administrator at the Ghana Rev­enue Authority, has expressed his preparedness to win back the Yunyoo Constituency Parliamentary Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) if given the opportunity in the upcoming primaries.

He noted that the NDC needed a candidate with the needed expertise, and competence to win back the seat in the 2024 general election. He said he pos­sessed such qualities to wrestle the seat from the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Poyari, who is contesting in the NDC Parliamentary Primaries for the fourth consecutive time, told the Ghana News Agency at Yunyoo that his commit­ment to champion development, especially among the vulnerable had informed his consistency in the race over the years.

He said that the area was among the poorest and underdeveloped constitu­encies in the country hence the need for a development oriented lawmaker, who could lobby for projects and undertake initiatives to spearhead the overall develop­ment of the area.

He said, "I am optimistic that the dele­gates will give me the opportunity to share my decades of rich experience towards transforming the area."

He appealed to the delegates in the constituency to give him the opportunity to lead the NDC for the 2024 Parliamentary election.

Mr Eric Ntala, NDC Yunyoo Con­stituency Chairman, told GNA that five aspirants had picked nomination forms to contest in the Parliamentary Primaries in the area.

Besides Mr Poyari, Mr Joseph Bipoba Nabu, Mr Alhassan Sulemana, Mr Emman­uel Gulari and Mr Adam Abu have also picked the nomination forms to contest in the NDC Parliamentary Primaries in the area.

Mr Ntala charged the aspirants to conduct their campaigns with decorum and decency devoid of insults to galvanise the support of the grassroots for victory in 2024.

