Ghana: Fire Guts Volta Star Radio ...Disrupts National Indece Celebration Media Coverage

The Volta Star transmission station of the Ghana Broad­casting Corporation (GBC) at Ho, in the Volta Region, was yesterday gutted by fire, according to informa­tion gathered by the Ghanaian Times.

The affected station is said to serve Volta Star radio station and GBC's terrestrial TV channels.

The Volta Region hosted the national Ghana's 66th Independence Day celebration, yesterday.

It is unknown whether it was the incident that caused interruption of media coverage of the national celebration of Ghana's 66th Indepen­dence that took place at Adaklu, in the Adaklu District of the region.