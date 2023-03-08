Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Late Yoram Cohen, Describing Him a Brother

The President of the Republic, H E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has signed the Book of Condolence in honor of the late Mr. Yoram Cohen, Chairman Emeritus of the Liberia Shipping and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

Mr. Cohen, who is credited for the establishment of LISCR, died recently following a period of illness.

Minutes after signing the book of condolence, President Weah told reporters that the deceased was not just a friend to him but that he was also a brother.

"I am saddened by his passing," the President said, adding, "He was a brother to me and our friendship, spanned many years. I will certainly miss him. God knows everything."

The President was accompanied by an array of government officials who also signed the Book of Condolence in Mr. Cohen's memory.

In a statement earlier issued following Mr. Cohen's passing, the President fondly recalled the cooperation and assistance he received from the fallen LISCR founder during his soccer career.

"He was really a friend and a brother," the Liberian Leader said. "We came a long way after we developed a bond during the twilight of my football career."

He then urged the bereaved family, as well as friends and coworkers of the late Cohen, to take solace in the Lord during this difficult time.