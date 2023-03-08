Liberia: President Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Late Yoram Cohen, Describing Him a Brother

7 March 2023
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has signed the Book of Condolence in honor of the late Mr. Yoram Cohen, Chairman Emeritus of the Liberia Shipping and Corporate Registry (LISCR).

Mr. Cohen, who is credited for the establishment of LISCR, died recently following a period of illness.

Minutes after signing the book of condolence, President Weah told reporters that the deceased was not just a friend to him but that he was also a brother.

"I am saddened by his passing," the President said, adding, "He was a brother to me and our friendship, spanned many years. I will certainly miss him. God knows everything."

The President was accompanied by an array of government officials who also signed the Book of Condolence in Mr. Cohen's memory.

In a statement earlier issued following Mr. Cohen's passing, the President fondly recalled the cooperation and assistance he received from the fallen LISCR founder during his soccer career.

"He was really a friend and a brother," the Liberian Leader said. "We came a long way after we developed a bond during the twilight of my football career."

He then urged the bereaved family, as well as friends and coworkers of the late Cohen, to take solace in the Lord during this difficult time.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.