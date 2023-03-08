Ghana: Stephen Appiah Commends Betway for Sports Development

The former captain of the Black Stars, Stephen Appiah, has com­mended leading online sports betting platform, Betway, for their efforts towards talent nurturing and sports devel­opment in Ghana.

Speaking at the opening of the new Betway Experience Centre at Osu in Accra on Friday, he said, the outfit had also not reneged on their efforts to give back to society through several initiatives.

"They had undertaken talent hunting initiatives, supported the development of current and former players, sponsored the Women's League among other things and must be commended," he stated.

As Brand Ambassador for Betway, he said the new centre would also help to provide jobs for the youth within the area, while providing a great atmosphere for people to enjoy football.

On his part, Betway Ghana's Country Manager - Operations, Magnus Rex Dan­quah Jnr, said the new experience centre had been designed to give sports betting enthusiasts a world-class gaming experi­ence.

"It forms part of our commitment to give customers something to cheer about in the form of sports and entertainment, while providing jobs for the youth," he stated.

He disclosed that staff that would be working from the centre were all selected from Osu to give customers some connec­tion with their people.

"We are delighted to be opening our new customer experience centre at Osu. This new facility will serve our patrons in the Greater Accra Region, and offer them a world-class online betting and gaming experience. We are open to everyone and we invite patrons to visit us to experience the new customer experience centre," he stated.

Representing the Osu Traditional Council, Asafoatse Nii Amaja Madoshwe III, said he was delighted that Betway had opened the facilities which would provide jobs for the youth.

He urged the security personnel to en­sure the safety of customers while asking Betway to do more for the growth of the community.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel James Nii Adjei Tawiah, extended a warm welcome to Betway at Osu and also urged them to actively participate in the develop­ment of the local community.