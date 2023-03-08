Ghana: GLICO Commiserates, Gives to Atsu Family

Glico Group, one of the leading insurance groups in the country, on Friday donated cartoons of bottled water and an undisclosed amount of cash to the family of the late, Christian Atsu, at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.

The presentation formed part of the firm's corporate social respon­sibility, and also offer words of courage and condolences to the bereaved family.

Speaking to the media, GLICO Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr Edward Fokuo Kyei, said GLICO has been in operation for the over 35 years with keen interest in supporting sports, especially football.

"We have supported the national teams with various insurance packages. Atsu has been a national team player before, and as a way to motivate people to continue to dedicate themselves to our national teams and the nation, we felt it was important to show our presence here to commiserate with the fam­ily and offer words of comfort," he said.

He added that the late Atsu stood for the principle of good deeds and also seized the oppor­tunity to encourage the youth to emulate his example.

Receiving the items on behalf of the family, Mr Maxwell Asia­mah thanked GLICO for the kind gesture.

The final funeral of the deceased Ghanaian footballer will be held at the forecourt of the State House on Friday, March 17, 2023 after the one-week celebration took place on Saturday at the Adjiringano School Park in Accra.

The former Chelsea and New­castle United winger was one of the over 50,000 people who died following the earthquake in Turkey last month.