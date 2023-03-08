Ghana: Trust Sports Emporium Presents Equipment to Two Boxing Firms

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Linus Siaw Nartey

Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) have pre­sented boxing equipment worth thousands of dollars to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at a short cere­mony held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, on Friday.

Items donated were corner post protectors, punching bags, junior boxing boots, headguards, training gloves, boxing vest and shorts, hand-wraps, speedballs and training rings.

The rest were mouth-guards, groin guards, speed rope, chest guard belly, ring rope and ring stool.

Managing Director of TSEL, Shirley Acquah-Harisson, said the donation was to help develop boxing in Ghana and produce more world athletes.

She added that her firm's partnership between both parties will continue to grow stronger and better.

The President of GBF and DSI, Bernard Quartey, said the donation was timely as the Fed­eration has been in dire need of boxing equipment.

"We have been crying for long because we lack equipment. You cannot do boxing without these materials, and in other for a country like Ghana to produce world champions, you need to have a working tool."

Mr Quartey said "We thought it wise to seek for your support because you offered us this same venue for our training before Commonwealth Games and we were proud to return with three medals in boxing", he asserted.

He assured the items will be put to good and also called on other benevolent organisations to emulate same.

A representative from the GBA, Mr Mike Tetteh 'Golden Mike,' who received the items said it's been a while the GBA received such gesture.

He added that these working tools will go a long way to help unearth talents, build boxers and develop the discipline.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.