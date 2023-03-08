Ghana: Trust Sports Emporium Presents Equipment to Two Boxing Firms

Trust Sports Emporium Limited (TSEL) have pre­sented boxing equipment worth thousands of dollars to the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF) and the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) at a short cere­mony held at the Bukom Boxing Arena, on Friday.

Items donated were corner post protectors, punching bags, junior boxing boots, headguards, training gloves, boxing vest and shorts, hand-wraps, speedballs and training rings.

The rest were mouth-guards, groin guards, speed rope, chest guard belly, ring rope and ring stool.

Managing Director of TSEL, Shirley Acquah-Harisson, said the donation was to help develop boxing in Ghana and produce more world athletes.

She added that her firm's partnership between both parties will continue to grow stronger and better.

The President of GBF and DSI, Bernard Quartey, said the donation was timely as the Fed­eration has been in dire need of boxing equipment.

"We have been crying for long because we lack equipment. You cannot do boxing without these materials, and in other for a country like Ghana to produce world champions, you need to have a working tool."

Mr Quartey said "We thought it wise to seek for your support because you offered us this same venue for our training before Commonwealth Games and we were proud to return with three medals in boxing", he asserted.

He assured the items will be put to good and also called on other benevolent organisations to emulate same.

A representative from the GBA, Mr Mike Tetteh 'Golden Mike,' who received the items said it's been a while the GBA received such gesture.

He added that these working tools will go a long way to help unearth talents, build boxers and develop the discipline.