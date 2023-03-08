Ghana: Frimpong, Kolekie Appointed Chairman, Secretary of GBFA Athlete's Commission

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D.Abayateye

Experienced bodybuilders, Godwin Frimpong and Vanessa Efia Kolekie have been appointed chairman and secretary respectively of the Athlete's Commission of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Associ­ation (GBFA).

The appointment, approved on Friday, was to ensure the two joined other experienced executives to assist in the growth of the sport in Ghana.

Frimpong is a Pro Card holder, while Kolekie with about a decade of practice, has made the nation proud on several international platforms.

They were expected to ensure that the association operat­ed within international standards, especially with the devel­op­ment of athletes for international competitions.

According to Athlete's Committee mandates as spelt out by the GBFA, they were also expected to be spokes­persons of bodybuilding and fitness athletes in every matter concerning the course of bodybuilding and fitness competitions, and to recom­mend improvements in this area to the President and Executive Council.

They are also to assist the Judg­es Committee and the Technical Committee in ensuring the smooth running of the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships or any Interna­tional event.

Again, the duo is expected to organise athletes for meet­ings, competitions and other gatherings of athletes and executives as well as fulfil any other duty or duties that may be assigned by the President or the Executive Council.

