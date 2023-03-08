Ghana: Regions Mark Independence Day Celebration

The 66th Independence Day celebration was marked across the country on the theme "Our Unity, Our Strength, and Our Purpose."
The event was characterised by rich cultural displays, poetry recitals by students and splendid display by the country's security services.
Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi reports from Nsawam-Adoagyiri Municipality in the Eastern Region that 21 schools including nine junior high schools, 11 primary schools, and three senior high schools participated in the 66th Independence Day celebration held at the Astroturf Park at Darmang near Nsawam.
The Member of Parliament for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, called on political parties and stakeholders to support government's agenda in bringing development to the municipality and the country at large.
He assured of his continuous commitment to ensure development within the municipality.
The Municipal Chief Executive of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, stated that Ghana had been a shining example to other countries in the sub-region by not only blazing the freedom trail, but also maintaining peace and stability for three decades in the Fourth Republic.
Clement Adzei Boye reports from Takoradi in the Western Region that the parade in the region held at the Gyandu Park, comprising nine contingents from the Ghana Army, the Navy, Airforce, Police, Prisons, Fire Service, GRA (Custom Division), Ghana Immigration Service and Metro Guards, was under the command of Lt. Commander Christopher Armah.
The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who inspected the parade told the gathering that Ghana was celebrating the "living the moment, and letting go of the wrong past and are welcoming the good omens to better our lives."
He said "No matter what, God has been good. Ghana, our motherland, our identity and our pride. Let us be proud we are Ghanaians and therefore celebrate her with commitment to its development."
From Wa, Lydia Fordjour and Rafia Abdul Razak, report that a total of 580 students drawn from 16 schools in the Daffiama BusseiIssah District of the Upper West Region, joined security personnel to participate in the regional parade to mark the country's 66thIndependence Anniversary at Issa.
The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, eulogising the country's forebears, encouraged the gathering to emulate the selfless spirit demonstrated by the forebears.
He encouraged Ghanaians to harness their energies and capacities to advance the growth and development of the nation and eschew unnecessary partisanship which led to dissentions.
Dr Salih advised against acts that fuelled religious, tribal and other conflicts, adding that achieving transformational development required sacrifice, hard work and a deep sense of national unity.
Ama Tekyiwaa AmpaduAgyeman reports from Koforidua that the Eastern Regional celebration was held at the Koforidua Jubilee Park in which thousands of people thronged the park to have a glimpse of the march past and the gymnastics display by the schools and the security services.
In all, 14 basic schools, both private and public, one special school from School of the Deaf, five senior high schools and eight cadet contingent took part in this year's ceremony.
The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, in a speech read on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, called on Ghanaians to be united to help address the economic challenges facing the country, saying "when we are united, we can surmount any challenges to accomplish any goal."