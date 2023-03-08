Ghana: Regions Mark Independence Day Celebration

The 66th Independence Day celebration was marked across the country on the theme "Our Unity, Our Strength, and Our Purpose."

The event was characterised by rich cultural displays, poetry recitals by students and splendid display by the country's security services.

Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi reports from Nsawam-Adoagyiri Munic­ipality in the Eastern Region that 21 schools including nine junior high schools, 11 primary schools, and three senior high schools participated in the 66th Indepen­dence Day celebration held at the Astroturf Park at Darmang near Nsawam.

The Member of Parliament for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Frank Annoh Dompreh, called on political parties and stakeholders to support government's agenda in bringing development to the munic­ipality and the country at large.

He assured of his continuous commitment to ensure develop­ment within the municipality.

The Municipal Chief Exec­utive of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Mr Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng, stated that Ghana had been a shining example to other countries in the sub-region by not only blazing the freedom trail, but also maintain­ing peace and stability for three decades in the Fourth Republic.

Clement Adzei Boye reports from Takoradi in the Western Region that the parade in the region held at the Gyandu Park, comprising nine contingents from the Ghana Army, the Navy, Airforce, Police, Prisons, Fire Service, GRA (Cus­tom Division), Ghana Immigration Service and Metro Guards, was under the command of Lt. Com­mander Christopher Armah.

The Western Regional Minis­ter, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Men­sah, who inspected the parade told the gathering that Ghana was celebrating the "living the moment, and letting go of the wrong past and are welcoming the good omens to better our lives."

He said "No matter what, God has been good. Ghana, our moth­erland, our identity and our pride. Let us be proud we are Ghanaians and therefore celebrate her with commitment to its development."

From Wa, Lydia Fordjour and Rafia Abdul Razak, report that a total of 580 students drawn from 16 schools in the Daffiama Bussei­Issah District of the Upper West Region, joined security personnel to participate in the regional parade to mark the country's 66thIndepen­dence Anniversary at Issa.

The Upper West Regional Min­ister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, eulogising the country's forebears, encour­aged the gathering to emulate the selfless spirit demonstrated by the forebears.

He encouraged Ghanaians to harness their energies and capac­ities to advance the growth and development of the nation and eschew unnecessary partisanship which led to dissentions.

Dr Salih advised against acts that fuelled religious, tribal and other conflicts, adding that achiev­ing transformational development required sacrifice, hard work and a deep sense of national unity.

Ama Tekyiwaa AmpaduAgyeman reports from Koforidua that the Eastern Regional celebration was held at the Koforidua Jubi­lee Park in which thousands of people thronged the park to have a glimpse of the march past and the gymnastics display by the schools and the security services.

In all, 14 basic schools, both private and public, one special school from School of the Deaf, five senior high schools and eight cadet contingent took part in this year's ceremony.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, in a speech read on behalf of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, called on Ghanaians to be united to help address the economic challenges facing the country, saying "when we are unit­ed, we can surmount any challeng­es to accomplish any goal."