Africa: FIFA Director Africa Interacts With Staff of GFA Tech Directorate

FIFA Director Africa Interacts With Staff of GFA Tech Directorate

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FIFA Director Member Associations Africa, Gelson Fernades, has visited the GFA Technical Directorate to understand the workings of the department.

Fernandes, who was on a two-day working visit on Thursday to Ghana was in the company of President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo.

The former Udinese and Man­chester City player was welcomed to the Secretariat by Technical Direc­tor, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education Professor, Joseph Kwame Mintah.

He was later introduced to Ref­erees Manager, Alex Kotey, Head of Women's Football Desk, Ama Brobey Williams, Desmond Offei, High performance Officer, Nii Lartey, Talent and Youth develop­ment officer and Maxwell Ceasar Kemmeh, administrator of the Directorate.

Areas discussed include, Pathway for player development, strategic plan for grassroots and youth devel­opment, capacity building, Coach Education, and putting in place the right structures for talent develop­ment.

