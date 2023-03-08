Ghana: Atsu Deserves Monument - Former FA Boss Nyantakyi

Former Presi­dent of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi, says the late Christian Atsu should be honoured with a mon­ument to create a lasting memory about the ex-Ghana international.

Atsu passed away on February 18 after he was said to have been trapped under a collapsed building following an earthquake that hit Turkey last month.

According to the astute lawyer, Atsu's exploits and sacrifices for Ghana on and off the field deserve a memorial monument, urging the current FA to honour the 31-year-old winger with one.

He said there were various ways of honouring a fallen hero, where either schools or hospitals are built in the name of the deceased; a fund is set up to support the family or even a memorial game played to honour the departed.

Speaking to the media last Friday when he paid a courtesy call on the family together with the President of Hasaacas Ladies, Mr Nanabayin Eyison, the former CAF Vice-Pres­ident said "it's rather unfortunate we are gathered here for the wrong reason.

Atsu was an exceptional player who gave his all playing for the na­tional team, and exhibited his role well in assisting the team to achieve its purpose," he said.

He added when the history of the Black Stars is written, Atsu name will be written in gold "though it's so painful he died very young."

Mr Nyantakyi, when quizzed if Atsu's favourite 'Number 7' jersey should be retired, he said the deci­sion lies in the hands of the GFA, depending on their strength.

Atsu made his debut for Ghana in 2012, with 65 caps from 2012 to 2019 under former trainer Kwesi Appiah and under the tenure of Kwesi Nyantakyi as GFA boss.

He represented Ghana at the 2014 FIFA World Cup and enjoyed four Africa Cup of Na­tions tournaments, where he was instrumental in Ghana finishing as runners-up at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, in which he also won Player of the Tournament and Goal of the Tournament.

The former Chelsea and New­castle United winger was part of the over 50,000 people who died following an earthquake in Turkey last month.

Atsu will finally be laid to rest on Friday, March 17 after his funeral slated at the forecourt of the State House, same day