Ghana: 23 Perish, 24 Injured in Kintampo-Tamale Highway Gory Accident

7 March 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Daniel Dzirasah Sunyani

Twenty-three persons have died and 24 injured, in a gory accident on the Kintampo-Ta­male Highway, on Sunday.

Reports gathered by the Gha­naian Times indicated that 22 pas­sengers, made up of four women, one child and 17 men, died on the spot, while one passed on at the hospital while receiving treatment.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound grand bird bus with registration number AS 4635-22 and an articulated truck with registration number GW 1127-P.

The accident occurred between Kintampo and Babatorkuma, around 11pm on Sunday, on that stretch of the road, the eyewitness said.

He said the articulator truck veered off its lane into the lane of the bus in an attempt to avoid crashing into another stationary car, parked on the road.

The eye witness said in the process, the bus crashed into the articulated truck, killing 22 people and injuring others.

The bodies have been deposited at the Kintampo government hos­pital while about 24 injured people are receiving treatment at the same facility.

The driver of both vehicles, who survived the accident, have been arrested by the police and assisting in investigation, a source from the police confirmed that to the Ghanaian Times.

Meanwhile, the Bono East Re­gional Minister, Kwasi Adu Gyan, has visited the accident scene to get first hand information and that of those receiving treatment at the hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.