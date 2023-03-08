Nigeria: Don't Plunge Nigeria Into Crisis, Tinubu Supporters Caution Opposition Leaders

8 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

Supporters of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have cautioned opposition leaders against acts capable of plunging Nigeria into crisis over the outcome of the February 25 polls.

Leaders of the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by its presidential candidate in the just concluded polls, Atiku Abubakar, had on Monday protested to the INEC headquarters in Abuja, over the announcement of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as winner of the February 25 polls and threatened to sustain the protest.

But supporters of the president-elect under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Tinubu/Shettima 2023 described the protest as an attempt to incite Nigerians and plunge the nation into a state of anarchy.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, the convener of the coalition, Dr Lilian Ene Ogbole, said, "The fact that certain people did not win the just concluded presidential election does not mean the country should go down.

"Nigeria was there before they came and Nigeria will continue after them"

