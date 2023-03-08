Nigeria: Over 200 Cyberattacks Blocked During Feb 25 Elections - Galaxy Backbone

8 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Galaxy Backbone Limited Tuesday disclosed that over 200 cyberattacks were blocked during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Managing Director of Galaxy Backbone, Prof. Muhammad Abubakar, said this in Abuja at the opening session of a two-day ministerial training for board members and management staff tagged, 'Positioning the GBB Team for Effective Management and Leadership in the 4th Industrial Revolution'.

"On Election Day alone, we were able to block more than 200 attacks and the next day, the attacks geometrically increased to about 1.2 million and all were blocked from our own businesses," Abubakar said.

He also said a business continuity and cyberspace protection committee had been formed to guard and regulate digital activities while optimising the company's technical services.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, said the training was aimed at evaluating and recalibrating Galaxy Backbone Limited in regard to management and leadership for optimal outputs.

Pantami, who served as the training facilitator, commended the company's approach to digital infrastructural development while saving the cost of governance.

"In this training, I'll be very much sincere with you to point out some areas where we need significant improvement. Training is key when it comes to improving our performance and at the same time training is key when it comes to our self-evaluation, self-judgment, self-assessment.

"We need to think out of the box to discover new areas for government revenue generation. We need to be proactive in our thinking, let us not maintain the same process every day when it comes to revenue generation," Pantami said.

