Nigeria: Investors At Middle East Energy Expo Eye Opportunities in Nigeria, Others

Investors at the Middle East Energy exhibition in Dubai will explore the unique opportunity to merge economic development and climate action priorities in Nigeria as well as the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The event, which started yesterday, will provide a unique platform for energy leaders to debate and shape the future of the energy landscape, according to the organisers in a statement issued in Lagos.

Organised by leading global exhibitions organiser Informa Markets, the 48th edition of the event will bring together buyers and sellers from across different countries to explore the latest advancements in energy products and solutions.

It stressed that it will provide unmatched opportunities to network with international energy suppliers, discover products and solutions that are changing the energy landscape, and build long-lasting business relationships.

"At the forefront of the event is the mission to guide the MEA region through the energy transition in order to build resilient energy systems and infrastructures. The global energy transition holds new promise for Nigeria's economic and social development, with renewable energy and other emerging areas offering robust growth potential.

"Middle East Energy will explore the unique opportunity to merge economic development and climate action priorities in Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and one of the world's first true just transitions," the organisers said.

Exhibition Manager, Middle East Energy, Ade Yesufu, said the value of Middle East Energy to Nigeria and the MEA region is its ability to gather all the key players in the global energy sector under one roof to showcase and discover thousands of energy innovations and solutions.

"Over the years, the event has been instrumental in driving transformation across energy industries as it offers a platform for unmatched opportunities in terms of engagement, networking, and investments.

"From uncovering solutions to critical business challenges to connecting buyers to energy product suppliers, Middle East Energy is a full-service channel to transform the energy sector and drive energy transition globally," he said.