Nigeria: Election - NSCIA Asks Security Agencies to Deal With Individuals Making Unguarded Utterances

The NSCIA says it observes highly placed individuals making unsubstantiated claims capable of heating the polity.

Following the 25 February presidential election, The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has called on security agencies to be proactive in tackling individuals making unsubstantiated claims and threats capable of jeopardising the peace of the country.

This is even as the apex Muslim body in the country expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the elections organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The NSCIA made the call in a statement signed by Salisu Shehu, its deputy secretary general and Zubairu Haruna, its director of administration.

"It also calls on the security agencies to be proactive and rise up to their responsibility by decisively dealing with the unlawful utterances and actions of such elements and individuals, no matter their status, who have continued to fan the embers of disunity and discord in the country. This should be done with all sense of seriousness and urgency. A stitch in time saves nine!" It said.

The council said the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) has improved the electoral process and added to the credibility of the results.

The NSCIA lamented that despite the use of BIVAS and other methods to ensure a credible election, several people especially highly placed individuals have been making threats to the unity of the country through their statements.

"However, the Council has observed with serious concern the high level of unsubstantiated claims, threats and incitements emanating from certain quarters of the country, especially from people who ought to be the preachers of peace and serve as moral compass for the society, consequent to the declaration of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the 2023 presidential election.

"The level of unwarranted provocation and unnecessary heating up of the polity, which are capable of creating disunity and threatening the security of the nation is worrisome," the statement said.

The council appealed to Nigerians to be law abiding and exercise decorum.

The council also called on aggrieved politicians to seek redress through legal channels as provided for in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NSCIA said there was no need for anyone to resort to violence and or any unlawful act to protest irregularities

"The council once again calls on INEC to remain steadfast, committed and not be dissuaded in the discharge of its lawful duties. It should focus adequate attention on the conduct of the forthcoming March 11 gubernatorial and state assembly elections. The Commissions should do everything within its powers to address the challenges it faced during the February 25 election so as to prevent a reoccurrence.

"The Council enjoins all well-meaning Nigerians, national and international organisations to join hands with and support INEC in the task of bringing about new leadership to administer the affairs of our dear country at different levels," it added.