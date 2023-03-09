Nigeria Gets New British High Commissioner

According to the statement announcing his appointment, Mr Montgomery will take up his appointment in April.

The British government on Tuesday announced the appointment of a new high commissioner to Nigeria.

Richard Montgomery will succeed Catriona Laing as Britain's representative in Nigeria.

According to the statement announcing his appointment, Mr Montgomery will take up his appointment in April.

This is however not his first posting to Nigeria as he had worked as a Counsellor (Development) and Head of Office, DFID Nigeria, from 2009 to 2013.

Ms Laing who has spent a little over four years in Nigeria will be transferring to another Diplomatic Service appointment, the statement said.

About Mr Montgomery

Before his appointment, Mr Montgomery served as World Bank Group, UK Executive Director, Washington, from 2018 to 2022.

From 2015 to 2018, he worked with the Department for International Development (DFID) as director, Asia, Caribbean & Overseas Territories (AsCOT) Division; from 2013 to 2015 Islamabad, Counsellor (Development) and Head of Office, DFID Pakistan.

Additionally, he was DFID's Deputy Director and Head of Corporate Human Resources, and Head of Security, East Kilbride from 2006 to 2009; DFID Deputy Team Leader, Top Management Group from 2005 to 2006; Lusaka, Deputy Head, DFID Zambia from 2002 to 2005.