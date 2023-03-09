Nigeria: Call for Applications - Collaborative Solutions Journalism Grant

blog

Nigeria Health Watch is pleased to announce a call for applications for the Collaborative Solutions Journalism grant. This grant is open to newsrooms, journalists, and freelancers who are well-versed in Solutions Journalism and can collaborate to pitch projects and stories. The grant provides mini-grants (up to N1,000,000) to support five successful submissions.

About the Grant

Solutions Journalism is a type of reporting that delivers rigorous, investigative, and evidence-based reports of responses to various social problems. Unlike problem-focused reporting, Solutions Journalism highlights how people are addressing similar problems in multiple locations, making peer learning possible. The grant encourages media outlets, journalists, freelancers, and storytellers of all forms to pitch Solutions Journalism stories or projects as a team.

Who Can Apply?

The grant is open to journalists and media organisations in Nigeria, including print, online, and broadcast media that have a good grasp of Solutions Journalism and have already published Solutions Journalism stories. Having stories indexed in the Solutions Journalism tracker is an advantage.

A team of freelance journalists interested in collaborating on a Solutions Journalism story can also apply.

Newsrooms/media outlets can collaborate with each other to apply.

What We Are Looking For

The grant is looking for teams of journalists/freelancers or newsrooms interested in investigating responses that are addressing various sustainable development goals in different locations. For example, if a team is interested in looking at how the problem of WASH in health facilities is being addressed, they will investigate this from two locations and compare what's working or not working. They can proceed to publish their findings using the Solutions Journalism pillars.

The team should be able to collaborate and publish a minimum of three story series from their investigations. The story series can take multiple formats - audio, text, video, photodocumentary, or a combination of different formats.

The team must commit to delivering all outputs within the project period (eight weeks) and participate in weekly check-ins and progress calls as part of the mentoring provided to help them complete their deliverables.

If working as a team of journalists, they must have access to publish their stories in a reputable online platform (a letter of intent to publish from an editor will be an added advantage).

How to Apply

Interested teams should complete the online form (https://forms.gle/b5BbCVUgxwAmuHMU9). Only applications sent via the online application portal will be considered. One person can apply on behalf of a team.

Timeline

The deadline for applications is March 17, 2023 (however, we review applications on a rolling basis and will stop accepting once we have five successful submissions).

Successful applications will be notified on March 22, 2023.

The project execution period is from March 27 to May 27, 2023.

The project wrap-up, reports, and impact surveys will be done from May 27 to May 31.

We are organising a one-hour Q & A session on March 10, 2023, to answer any questions you may have about the call. The session will be held from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Here's the link to join - https://bit.ly/3ZuqlIV