Nigeria: Despite Naira Scarcity, Party Agents Bought Votes With Cash, Bank Transfers - NBA Report

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has confirmed a notable incidence of vote-buying with cash and bank transfers across many states and Abuja during the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

The cases were recorded in "many states including Delta, Lagos, and the FCT," according to NBA's interim report on the elections released on Wednesday.

Nigeria went into the first phase of the general elections on 25 February amid an excruciating scarcity of currency notes across the country.

The problem which has generated chaos and brought hardships to millions of citizens resulted from an aggressive withdrawal of the old versions of newly introduced N200, N500, and N1,000 banknotes from circulation by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

But despite the naira scarcity, the police and other security agencies, days before the elections, arrested some politically-affiliated persons with huge cash suspected to be meant for vote buying.

The NBA, in its interim report on the 25 February elections, confirmed vote-buying took place in different states and Abuja, although on a less brazen scale compared to previous elections.

It said its observers documented party agents sharing cash and making bank transfers in exchange for votes during the elections.

"There were reports of vote buying in many states including Delta, Lagos, and the FCT. In Ward 5, Uewie LGA, Delta State, observers reported that party agents were paying prospective voters money," the NBA's report signed by the association's president, Yakubu Maikyau, read in part.

The NBA said its accredited observers documented cases of "party agents collating names and giving money to voters while some officials joined voters in the voting booth to buy their votes."

"In a PU in Oshodi/Isolo, Lagos State, it was reported that a party agent was transferring money to voters from his phone," the NBA report stated. "Other observers reported that bank transfers were made by party agents to voters in exchange for their votes."

The report added that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) "intercepted a party agent sharing money to voters" in Apo Town Hall Polling Unit in AMAC, Abuja.

"Also in PU 085 LEA Primary School, Mbape, Abuja, arrests were made by the EFCC of some people writing their names and account details intended for vote buying," the report added.

The report clarified that "only 14 per cent of the observers' reports indicated incidents of vote buying."

Noting a significant reduction in the menace, the report said: "However, the cases of vote buying were not rampant or brazen as in previous elections."

The NBA 2023 Elections Situation Room received more than 2,250 reports from over 1,000 NBA Election Observers, during the elections, according to the association's interim report.

These reports covered all 36 States of the Federation and the FCT. The reports were received through the NBA election observer app, social media handles, and toll-free lines, the report stated.

Other challenges

The NBA identified other major challenges that marred the 25 February election including the late arrival of INEC officials and ballot materials at the polling stations.

Others, according to the body of lawyers, are malfunctioning the Bimodal Verification and Accreditation System (BVAS) machines. "This caused a delay in voter accreditation," the report said.

It said there was also only a few or non-transmission of the results from the polling units to the INEC results portal, one of the major issues losing presidential candidates are capitalising on to challenge the outcome of the poll.

The report also identified insecurity at some polling units including violent attacks on voters and officials, voter intimidation, snatching and destruction of voting materials as part of the major challenges during the elections.

"A report from Oshodi/Isolo LG PU video-recorded a party agent threatening voters who were not going to vote for his party to leave the PU. Also, in Education Officer PU, Ward 004, Idah LGA of Kogi State, there were reports of intimidation of officials and voters by party agents," the NBA report said.

It added that there were also limited access facilities for persons living with disabilities.

It recommended that all the issues must be addressed ahead of the next phase of the election - the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections scheduled to be held across the 36 states of the federation on Saturday, 11 March.

Voter satisfaction

The NBA also said its assessment of the reports received at its Situation Room from the observers across the country were assessed that only 27.1 per cent, about a quarter of the electorate, were excellently impressed with the conduct of the ballots.

It said the majority of the voters (64.6 per cent) were "somewhat satisfied" while only 8.2 per cent "rated the election poor or very poor".

Call for probes, and other recommendations

Among its recommendations, NBA urged INEC to identify issues from the 25 February election, with a view to forestalling such in the 11 March governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

It also called on INEC to "ensure that all bugs or glitches in the BVAs machines and other election technology are fixed and improved" to reduce technical issues experienced in the 25 February elections.

It also called on the electoral body to exclude all INEC staff members, including collation and returning officers, with proven cases of misconduct in the 25 February elections from the 11 March polls.

In addition to excluding them from the next elections, the NBA added, erring staff members should be subjected to "disciplinary action including criminal prosecution, where appropriate."

Similarly, it urged INEC to "urgently investigate all petitions received on the elections and ensure effective and transparent redress."

The body urged INEC to ensure that election materials are dispatched on time to the Polling Units "so that the accreditation process will commence on time".

It also urged the Inspector-General of Police to urgently "convene a review of the conduct of its officers during the Presidential and National Assembly elections with a view to identifying and disciplining officers who are found complicit in the violation of the Electoral Act and the Police Act."

All persons arrested during the elections for various offences must be speedily prosecuted by relevant authorities, the NBA added.

