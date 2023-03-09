Nigeria: Fire Guts Another Kano Market, Destroys 19 Shops, Mosque

8 March 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zahraddeen Yakubu Shuaibu

A fire outbreak has destroyed about 19 shops and a mosque in the popular Rimi Market in the Kano Municipal Local Government of the state metropolis.

This is coming barely a few days after another fire outbreak destroyed 80 shops in the Kurmi market, which is a few distance away from the Rimi market.

Speaking to Daily Trust, chairman of the market Alhaji Musa Tijjani Sarkin Kasuwa Rimi said the incident is suspected to be from an electrical fault and that the fire started around 2:00 am.

He added that some of the items burnt in the shops include furniture, farm produce, spices and other items.

"We thank God that no life is lost in the incident. But people have lost a lot of their wealth because the shops were well alight. We want the government to support us as many of us have lost our capital," he said.

Confirming the incident, the Kano State Fire Service spokesman, PFS Saminu Yusuf Abdullahi said after receiving a call, they sent their personnel to the scene on time and succeeded in quenching the fire from spreading to other places.

"After arriving at the scene of the incident, we found that about 14 permanent shops, 1 mosque and 5 temporary shops were engulfed by fire. The area of the blaze is about 75 X 50 feet used as Rimi Market shops. All permanent, temporary shops and the mosque were all razed.

"With the good effort of our men, we successfully saved several shops within the market premises. No injury, no live loss," he said.

According to him, while the cause of the incident is under investigation, he draw the attention of the general public to switch off all electrical appliances and disconnected from the source when not in use.

