Nigeria: Again, Bandits Strike in Kaduna, Kill 6 Vigilantes At Checkpoint

8 March 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

Bandits have struck again, killing six vigilante members at Awaro checkpoint in Western part of Birnin-Gwari, Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday evening.

Usman Babangida, a member of the vigilante group in the area, said in an interview on Wednesday, that the bandits attacked the checkpoint on Tuesday around 4pm.

"The incident happened by 4:00pm when the bandits were passing through the Awaro Checkpoint and attacked the local vigilantes on sighting them.

"They killed all the six vigilante members on the spot, untill some villagers discovered their bodies and later conveyed them to the town," Babangida narrated.

Those killed, he said, have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites.

He further disclosed that the attack happened at the same time when another clash with the bandits was happening at a nearby community called Bugai, adding that casualty figure in that attack was yet to be ascertained as at press time.

As at the time of filing this report, the Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, DSP Muhammad Jalige, could not be reached on his known mobile line for reaction.

