Nigeria: TB Joshua's Emmanuel TV Marks 17th Anniversary

EMMANUEL TV, the broadcasting arm of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has marked its 17th year anniversary.

Commemorating this event in a solemn praise worship and thanksgiving servic at its Ikotun-Egbe international headquarters, Pastor Mrs Evelyn TB Joshua, leader of SCOAN thanked God for the life of the founder, Pastor TB Joshua who established Emmanuel TV.

She also expressed gratitude to members and partners all over the world for their steadfastness and commitment to the success of Emmanuel TV which she said had been sustained by love, the greatest christian virtue.

"Emmanuel TV today has become a phenomena in Christian broadcasting channel all over the world with God's unquantifiable grace upon it" she said as she prayed for continued God's grace, mercy and favour upon them to be more invigorated and rejuvenated for God's services.

Prophet T B Joshua, established the Emmanuel TV in 2006.

Today, the Christian TV channel, EMMANUEL TV is among the most watched TV channel all over the world with its presence in all the continents as millions of people troop to it for unique sermons and to experience and partake in mass deliverances and salvation

Through praying with the prophet on the television and now by Pastor Evelyn Joshua and the evangelists millions of lives have been turned around with avalanche of testimonies on various healings, deliverance and blessings all over the world.

In 17 years, the channel has helped propel international relationships and partnerships which have made the Ministry a force to reckon with in Christendom with practical demonstrations of Jesus Christ's teachings in words and actions.

"Emmanuel TV is unique not only for being the credible mouthpiece of the Ministry but also for changing lives, changing nations and changing the world" she stated adding that: "we are very proud of what it has achieved for the Ministry by God's grace in the 17 years of its existence".

She noted the the undiluted mission and vision of the channel coupled with the oneness of members and partners as an essential pivot of the channel to achieve the leading of the Holy Spirit as anchored by Prophet T B Joshua".

Apart from broadcasting SCOAN'S services, Emmanuel TV with its partners has been in the forefront of reaching out to to the troubled spots in the world by providing succour and humanitarian services to the needy in different forms and charities.