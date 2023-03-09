Algeria: Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin, March 5-9

document

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Algeria and Benin from March 4th to 9th for meetings on a range of security, nonproliferation, and arms control issues.

In Algiers, Algeria, from March 5-7, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern, including efforts to deepen bilateral security cooperation to address shared regional security challenges. The Under Secretary will also meet with Ambassadors from likeminded diplomatic missions in Algiers to discuss regional security issues.

In Cotonou, Benin, March 7-9, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior government and military officials to discuss expanding professionalization and capacity building assistance to Benin's military and security forces aimed at promoting domestic and regional security and stability. Under Secretary Jenkins will also receive a briefing on U.S. support to safeguard conventional arms stockpiles as well as showcase the shared commitment of the United States and Benin in expanding the role of women in all aspects of peacebuilding through international Women, Peace and Security efforts.

