Algeria: Under Secretary Jenkins Travels to Algeria and Benin, March 5-9

4 March 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to Algeria and Benin from March 4th to 9th for meetings on a range of security, nonproliferation, and arms control issues.

In Algiers, Algeria, from March 5-7, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior government officials to discuss issues of mutual concern, including efforts to deepen bilateral security cooperation to address shared regional security challenges. The Under Secretary will also meet with Ambassadors from likeminded diplomatic missions in Algiers to discuss regional security issues.

In Cotonou, Benin, March 7-9, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior government and military officials to discuss expanding professionalization and capacity building assistance to Benin's military and security forces aimed at promoting domestic and regional security and stability. Under Secretary Jenkins will also receive a briefing on U.S. support to safeguard conventional arms stockpiles as well as showcase the shared commitment of the United States and Benin in expanding the role of women in all aspects of peacebuilding through international Women, Peace and Security efforts.

Office of the Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.